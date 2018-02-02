What's trendy and cute isn't always what's warm and practical for winter — this is a rule we know all too well. And far too often, we end up choosing the former over the latter. But even though it takes just a little bit more effort in the hunt, it is possible to check both the technical and on-trend boxes. So, we're tapping Tictail to help us find the best pieces since unfortunately, the season is far from over.
A native of the East Coast, Tictail's Rachel Fletcher is no stranger to the harsh cold or NYC’s always unpredictable winter weather. When Rachel started working at Tictail, however, her aptitude for surviving (and stylishly thriving!) in the cold increased tenfold. As Senior Retention Marketing Manager, she makes frequent trips to the company’s office in Stockholm, a city known for its dark and seemingly extra-long winters.
Now, several years since her very first trip to Sweden, with many winters under her belt, Rachel’s expertly stocked cold-weather wardrobe has earned her the recognition among her coworkers as the queen of all things cozy — so who better to turn to for a few pointers on the best winter buys this season? Because let’s face it, we still have two more months of winter ahead of us. Might as well weather the cold looking cute.