Happy Valentine's Day to your feet: Tibi is teaming up with the classic footwear company Clarks Originals for a brand new collaboration that is being unveiled during New York Fashion Week as part of Tibi’s autumn winter 2020 presentation, which will take place tomorrow. Together, the two brands have created a trio of exclusive unisex styles of the iconic Wallabee Boot. I need a pair, or three, ASAP!
Updating the highly comfortable boot in high-sheen color-ways, the “Luster Pack” features silhouettes in silver, black, and white, which have been constructed from durable patent leather with Clarks’ signature crepe sole. The heel is embossed with the Tibi name along with a decorative metal ring on the heel tab, with striped nylon laces, giving the boots an edgy, feminine update. The shoe is perfect for Tibi’s customer; a woman who’s constantly on the go but still wants to look chic.
Designed by Amy Smilovic, Tibi is known for its contemporary take on womenswear styles — think classic white shirts updated with shirred panels and minimal utility pockets, drop-waist dresses in neo-pastel hues, and sculpted checkered blazers with matching cargo shorts. Now the label’s customer has the perfect boots to pair with her favorite pieces whether she’s going for cocktails or heading to an important business meeting. We’re calling it now: It’s only a matter of time until these shoes are all over the streets of New York.
Sold exclusively on Tibi.com and in Tibi’s Flagship Store located at 120 Wooster Street, the collaboration will be available for purchase starting Friday, February 14 and retails for $245.
