So, the main question on our minds: Was this a metaphor, or simply the embodiment of a very specific, concrete vision? While Bruinsma insisted that the show should be taken at its smudgy-faced value, we couldn't help but wonder at the intent behind creating a look that was not only deliberately unwearable, but a little hard to look at. Not that we're complaining — it was thrilling to see artists really leaning in to create a look that jolted us out of our strong brow/nude skin haze. And, after all, we do always appreciate a little Halloweenspiration.