Which, by the way, does not mean that I want these two to breakup in any capacity. For all the problems that Randall and Beth have, they do try to work it out by actually listening to what the other person is saying. Television isn't exactly known for its portrayal of particularly happy couples, so this is quite the feat: For every Coach and Tami Taylor, there's at least two TV pairings like Frank and Claire Underwood. Randall and Beth have managed to keep their romance alive in the face of seriously trying circumstances, and I really hope that whatever this "break" means, it doesn't break them.