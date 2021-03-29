If pressure makes diamonds, what can a stress test like, say, a global pandemic do for our style? Some might emerge having indulged in the pleasures of fully fleece-based ‘fits; others might resurface having fine-tuned their personal aesthetics until they more faithfully represent their inner workings than ever before. For the Personal Style Stalwart, the latter is coming true through lots of sartorial reflection, making some smart buys, and, yes, deep-quarantine solo fashion shows (what else was there to do anyway?). Together, these methods can result in a harder, better, and stronger way of dressing — something fashion editor Chelsea Peng can personally attest to. Ahead, discover how her look-at-me approach to style shifted (or didn’t) when her audience was drastically reduced, and how, with every foray into shearling and sweats, she’s styling her way to greater fashion freedom.