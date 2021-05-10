The Simple, 2-Ingredient Outfit Recipe You Need This Spring

Outside of birth, death, and taxes, it's fairly difficult to come up with another Certain Thing. But we've finally got one: everybody who was around for 2020/early 2021 can agree that there's a lot of lost frolicking to make up for.
So this season, to maximize our collective Rumspringa, we're putting forth an outrageously effective outfit recipe that both eliminates the need for lengthy sartorial calculations and requires just two (2) ingredients. Drum roll, please: Our solution is...co-ords, or matching sets in oxblood leather, raw denim, and any fabric/print/cut/color you could possibly imagine in between. To demonstrate the time-saving and endlessly freak-able power of this styling hack, we've partnered with Macy's and content creator Vivid Wu to present the three easy to execute examples seen ahead. Because this spring, the energy is very "no thoughts, head empty" — just us, in our effortlessly put-together 'fits, finally out in the world.