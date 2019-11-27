Christmas is coming right up, and for a lot of people that means cuddling up with a Christmas movie and a hot beverage. But, if you’re a fan of The Office, a really good alternative is to cuddle up with all of the Office Christmas episodes and 15 bottles of vodka. (Just kidding! That’s “enough to get 20 people plastered.”)
During its nine season run, The Office had seven Christmas episodes. The first season, which was only six episodes long, didn’t have one, and season 4 of The Office missed out on a Christmas episode, because it took place during the 2008 Writers Guild of America strike.
While doing a marathon of all seven of the episodes is worth it — the episodes are only about 20 minutes long, so you can really breeze through — it’s undeniable that some of the Office’s Christmas episodes are better than others. Especially because a couple of them came after Steve Carell left the show.
So, whether you need help deciding which ones to watch, want a refresher on what goes down in each, or have to see whether you strongly disagree with any of my choices, click through to see The Office’s Christmas-themed episodes ranked from worst to best.
