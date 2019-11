Runways and cruelty-free beauty — we love it when two of our favorite things collide. This past weekend, The Body Shop paired up with Vaute Couture, the first all-vegan fashion line to show at New York Fashion Week, to host a "Fashion Loves Animals" cruelty-free event. The main attraction of the event was athat featured looks from Vaute Couture's line and vegan makeup from The Body Shop.