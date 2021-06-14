Rethinking Athleisure: This R29 Editor’s Wellness Journey Revamped Her Personal Style

But when the pandemic hit… “My style became way more relaxed. Before COVID, I was that friend who did the most with her outfits, always had her hair done, and was never not in heels. Now, I find myself still putting in effort but with a chiller vibe. This time at home has also given me newfound appreciation for my body. In the past, I used to hide it (and thus, my insecurities) by wearing baggy shirts whenever I worked out, but I’ve begun to invest more time and energy into my physical and mental health journey. And it shows in the things I buy, too — instead of purchasing dresses I’d only wear once, I’m spending my money on skin care, mental health, workout classes, and outfits that I feel confident in.”