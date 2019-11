Turkey and stuffing. Pumpkin and pie. Cranberry and sauce. Some things go together naturally, just like Friends and Thanksgiving episodes . For all nine seasons of the beloved NBC comedy, viewers were treated to a Thanksgiving episode focused around the chaos (and love) between Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler, and Joey trying to all get-together and get the turkey on the table. Not only are they great Friends episodes, but they’re also some of the best episodes on television, too.