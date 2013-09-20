Walking into TenOverSix's sun-dappled L.A. space, you'll be instantly mesmerized by a mix of fashion, art, and home goods suspended from racks, walls, and even the ceiling. It looks more like a gallery than a retail store — and that’s just the way owners Brady Cunningham and Kristen Lee like it.
Their panoptic approach to retail defies genre, but the treasure trove is lovingly curated by Lee and Cunningham so that an undercurrent of whimsical discovery unifies everything in it. Every designer and artist, light fixture and legging must be “subversive, thoughtful, highly creative, beautiful, and original.” That list includes fashion darlings like Alexander Wang, Vena Cava, Rachel Comey, and Opening Ceremony, to name a few.
Planning your trip to L.A.? Lucky for you, we did that already. So, you can put your cash toward some of our favorite TenOverSix picks, right here. As if you needed more incentive to dig into this gold mine, all proceeds from the TenOverSix shop will go to Greenpeace. Now that's good shopping.
Products photographed by Fernanda Silva; Model photographed by Geordy Pearson; Modeled by Sara at Women's Direct; Hair and makeup by Andrew Colvin; Styled by Laurel Nuzzo.