Salary Story: I’m A Recruiter Making $113k & This Is My Biggest Negotiation Regret

In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions and job loss, with the hope it will give young people more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Age: 27
Location: Boston, MA
Current industry and job title: Tech, recruiter
Current salary: $113,800
Number of years employed since school or university: 4.5
Starting salary: $35,000 base with a $15,000 variable commission component that was uncapped and $5,000 in stock.
Biggest salary jump: $83,000 to $108,000. This was a market adjustment pay increase that happened while our company was doing really well. All my peers received the same increase.
Biggest salary drop: No drop so far.
Biggest negotiation regret: I moved from an entry level sales role to a recruiter role within the same company. I was so desperate for the job that during the interviews that I said I was not money motivated, so my pay didn’t increase at all. I ended up receiving the lowest starting salaries among my peers stepping in to the same job.
Best salary advice: As a recruiter, I highly recommend keeping your cards close. When a recruiter asks you how much you’re looking for, ask how much the pay band is for the role. This way you won’t potentially really undershoot your goal. I also recommend always negotiating: When you receive an offer, when you get an annual pay increase, or when you get a promotion. Last but not least negotiate everything, not just pay. Ask for a sign on bonus, stock (if applicable), relocation bonus, more time off etc. There’s a good chance you’ll get something out of your negotiations and the worst outcome is that you get your original package. At least you’ll know you’ve tried your best!