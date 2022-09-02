Do you worry about money now?

Every single day! Once I started earning my own money, I struggled to save it since I didn't understand how to do that besides using a piggy bank for loose change. I've had to deal with a shopping addiction that still has a hold on me, mirroring a lot of the problems I noticed in my parents' behavior towards money. My current job is my first full-time job and I feel quite behind in comparison to other people my age. If I had to describe it, I'd say I feel like I'm in my early twenties, not 27. Most of my savings account is actually my mom's money. She keeps it in my savings account and in my name so she can have a safety net and not have to account for it during her divorce. It's a little shady, to be honest, but she has never had an income of her own so I feel okay protecting her wealth. I am building a safety net, but the fact that I only started investing a year ago and don't own property or a vehicle because I can't afford them brings me a lot of shame.