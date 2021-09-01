Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes! My dad immigrated to the United States to attend college so education was always prioritized in my family. When I was in high school my parents sat me down and told me I would either attend a state school with the money my grandma had contributed to a 529 plan or get enough scholarship money to attend a private school. Loans were not an option. I worked very hard in high school and got an almost full ride to a private liberal arts college, plus additional scholarships and federal grant money to cover the cost of living. I used the money in my 529 account to pay for my master's degree.