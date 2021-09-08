Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes. My parents moved to this country when I was 10 years old to ensure that I attend college and post-grad in the U.S. So when it came time to apply for college, it was never a discussion. I knew that with that expectation came financial help from my parents to pay for college. My parents essentially started over from nothing when they got here. Despite this, they somehow were able to help me pay for college outside of a $5,000 loan that I took out in my name. To this day I don't know how they did it, because we did not have any built-up wealth. For grad school I was able to get a generous grant through the NSF that paid for the bulk of my tuition, I also worked part-time and got a $5,000 loan.