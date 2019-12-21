2 p.m. — We arrive for our Pedal Tavern reservation (paid for several months ago). I am slightly panicking about the idea of being on the open road on a glorified bike?! It takes me some time to get used to but I eventually relax (with a fair amount of shrieking when we go over bumps). We stop at three bars during the tour. I get a Lemondrop shot at the first (paid for by D. because she gets a kick out of her straight-laced BFF taking shots), a free cucumber-lemon shot at the second bar (free with all drink purchases and my friend didn't want hers), and a water at the third. I sip on one of the rosé drinks I bought last night for the rest of the afternoon. It ends up being a super fun afternoon!