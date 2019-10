Is Tea Tree Oil Really The Best At-Home Treatment For Razor Bumps?

Considering how many people are plagued by razor bumps, we've all heard the tips and tricks for avoiding them, from how many blades to use and how moisturizing is the best way to ensure razor bumps don't turn into razor burns . One such suggestion is using tea tree oil as an at-home treatment, betting on its anti-inflammatory properties, not unlike how it's used for blemishes. As an acne-fighting ingredient, the essential oil has a major caveat, which is that it can seriously irritate skin when used as full strength.