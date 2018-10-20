Why This Old-School Acne Treatment Deserves Another Chance

"The tea tree's leaves are either ground into a powdered extract or pressed to create an oil," Qureshi said. "Tea tree includes a terpene compound within it called terpinen-4-ol, but the compound is more present and available in the oil form." That terpene, she said, has been shown in some studies to reduce the growth and presence of some types of bacteria, including P. acnes, which aggravates the skin by creating an immune response that leads to breakouts. "Tea tree can help combat the growth of this bacteria to help reduce the occurrence of acne."