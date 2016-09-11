4 Alternatives To This Sold-Out Concealer

You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for wait lists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it’s got to be good.
Concealer is one of those non-negotiable items we simply cannot go without. And because those little tubes and pots are too easy to lose (and we need different shades depending on the season), we never have just one. Tarte's Shape Tape Contour Concealer, $24, is the latest to rise to top-shelf status, but don't take our word for it: Nearly every shade of the high-coverage concealer is sold-out at Ulta Beauty.
We're not at all surprised by the product's popularity. Although it's on the thicker side, the formula gives a completely natural finish that sinks in and looks like skin. This is the reason it's editor- and blogger-approved — not to mention the fact that the smallest amount (a few dots under the eyes and around the nose) goes a long way.
Unfortunately, all but two shades are sold out at Ulta Beauty. We've reached out to Tarte to find out when the store will restock these babies and we'll update this story when we hear back. Until then, if your shade isn't available, we've rounded up four other A+ concealers that will do the job just as well. Check 'em out in the slides, ahead.
