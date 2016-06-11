The Nude Lipstick I'll Be Wearing All Summer Long

I've made it known that I basically feel naked without lip color. Even though I've been leaning fairly heavily into my cat-eye for the summer, I still need a little something-something to bring color to my lips and round out my entire beauty look. But what does that perfect color look like?
Well, it's a little pink, slightly dusty, totally matte, and gives my lips a major dose of hydration. Basically, it's exactly what Tarte's Lippie Lingerie in Pure delivers. I've been swiping this stuff on since the temperature passed 60 degrees, because unlike my other lipstick shades, it feels completely light. Actually, it's no heavier than a lip balm. And it's infused with a refreshing mint that is perfect for a midday pick-me-up.
Still, the real draw of this tube is the color payoff and ease of use. I always love to use a pencil over a tube for lip color, because it's so simple to just swipe and go. But Tarte's formula does one better: Once you wear down the tip of the pigment, all you have to do is twist the bottom to reveal more — no messy sharpener needed.
And one swipe is all you need to deliver full coverage that lasts — although this lip tint makes your pout feel so damn good, you may find yourself wanting to keep reapplying. Bonus: It's vegan-friendly!
Lippie Lingerie comes in eight different shades (a wide range of nudes), and I'm looking forward to trying them all. Consider these the LBDs of your summer lip wardrobe. You can't have just one.
Tarte Lippie Lingerie Matte Tint in Pure, $24, available at Tarte.
Well, it's a little pink, slightly dusty, totally matte, and gives my lips a major dose of hydration. Basically, it's exactly what Tarte's Lippie Lingerie in Pure delivers. I've been swiping this stuff on since the temperature passed 60 degrees, because unlike my other lipstick shades, it feels completely light. Actually, it's no heavier than a lip balm. And it's infused with a refreshing mint that is perfect for a midday pick-me-up.
Still, the real draw of this tube is the color payoff and ease of use. I always love to use a pencil over a tube for lip color, because it's so simple to just swipe and go. But Tarte's formula does one better: Once you wear down the tip of the pigment, all you have to do is twist the bottom to reveal more — no messy sharpener needed.
And one swipe is all you need to deliver full coverage that lasts — although this lip tint makes your pout feel so damn good, you may find yourself wanting to keep reapplying. Bonus: It's vegan-friendly!
Lippie Lingerie comes in eight different shades (a wide range of nudes), and I'm looking forward to trying them all. Consider these the LBDs of your summer lip wardrobe. You can't have just one.
Tarte Lippie Lingerie Matte Tint in Pure, $24, available at Tarte.
Advertisement