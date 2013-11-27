We know, we know: Quality over quantity. Less is more. Blah, blah. But, this holiday, Tarte is making it almost too easy to have it all: It's whipped up holiday kits with such high retail value and low prices, it'd practically be criminal not to stock up.
Case in point: The LipSurgence Collector's Set — how did Tarte know that we're pretty much powerless in the face of a perfectly pigmented chubby lip pencil? Let alone 15 of 'em! And, don't get us started on the Deluxe Eye Set: It makes us wish we had another set of eyes, just so we could use all the products at once.
So, basically, Tarte, you've thwarted our efforts to streamline our makeup collection. But, when the goods are this, well, good, more is definitely more.