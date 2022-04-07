Currently hyping 4.6 stars, a 92% recommendation, and 256 reviews, shoppers are gushing over this denim discovery from Target's trend-forward brand Wild Fable, which has been tipped off and passed around the internet fashion scene for some time now. One reviewer wrote, "I read [on a blog] that these were the jeans to buy ... and the girl didn’t lie. These are best jeans I now own! I love my [M]adewell jeans but [T]arget is really steppin’ up cause they look so much more expensive then they actually are! Super comfortable and I feel absolutely so good in them. My confidence just leveled up from just putting these on." Another reviewer named Florence wrote, "Best jeans I’ve bought in years, extremely good fit, true to size. Classic vintage jeans style, true high waist, good structure but also stretchy. They’re the kind of jeans you want to wear every day from work to going out on the town. Honestly love them and for $22 c’mon. Good job Target designers, ya’ll are killing it."