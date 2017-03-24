20 Awesome Target Buys To Add To Your Wedding Registry, ASAP

Target has seen us through so many milestones — from building our first makeup collections to outfitting our freshman year dorm rooms. So we're not surprised that it's also a go-to for many couples when it comes to registering for wedding gifts. With a product selection that covers all the bases and a dedicated gift registry app, it's a one-stop-shop for all the essentials that will come in handy in married life.
Convenience aside, there's clearly another reason why it's so popular: These items come with price tags that won't scare your guests away. You'll be getting tons of mileage from these elegant everyday basics (unlike that super fancy set of china that's reserved for, you know, a visit from the Queen.) Click ahead for 20 chic and practical Target buys to add to your registry, ASAP.