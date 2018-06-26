Target's Sleek New Home Line Looks Way More Expensive Than It Actually Is

Target just took affordable luxury to an entirely new level with its most recent launch, Made By Design. The new home line's aesthetic is reminiscent of coveted apartment pieces from our wildest Restoration Hardware dreams.
Made By Design's goods include sleek kitchen, bed, bath, and living room essentials, and are stylishly structured with an appropriate hint of effortless wear and tear. But the most exciting aspect lies in the price tags — a piece that might cost an entire month's rent at Restoration Hardware (like, say, a $1,050 elevated wooden accent table) can be found for a steal (less than $100) at Target.
It's time to pull out your most luxurious home wishlist, because Made By Design makes those out of budget dream goods an actual affordable reality. To prove it, we've rounded up the best of the bunch ahead. Scroll on to stock your apartment with the our top picks from the new line that Target describes as, "a clean simple aesthetic," that promises to, "look great in any home, whatever your style."