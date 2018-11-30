Story from Dedicated Feature

10 Gifts That’ll Help The Aesthete Create The Well-Designed World Of Their Dreams

Chelsea Peng
Though they might eschew a tree because the needles are “too messy” and then trim a faux fir with perfectly color-matched ornaments, aesthetes are into the holidays, too — they’re just very particular about visuals. They’re also that way year round, which makes them tricky ones to shop for come December.
You wouldn’t want to gift them something off-brand that gets relegated to the hall closet, nor would you want to play it so safe that your present reads generic. What’s one to do? Luckily, we’re swooping in here with 10 ideas from Target to please all their senses, from a design-magazine-worthy French press to a makeup-brush set that’ll take pride of place on their custom Carrera marble vanity. Shop well, because there’s no stamp of approval like that from an Aesthete.
Courtesy of Target
Shop This
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia
Vanity Counter Top Mirror And Trinket Dish
$22.99
Courtesy of Target
Shop This
Kristin Ess
Space Saving Compact Pro Dryer
$50.00
Courtesy of Target
Shop This
Wild Fable
Dion Mini Backpack
$25.00
Courtesy of Target
Shop This
Threshold
Decorative Hour Glass
$19.99
Courtesy of Target
Shop This
Sonia Kashuk
Essential Collection Eye Brush Set
$20.00
Courtesy of Target
Shop This
Houdini
Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker
$19.99
Courtesy of Target
Shop This
Universal Thread
Women's Dawn Fashion Sneakers Boots
$34.99
Courtesy of Target
Shop This
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia
Vase In White
$14.99
Courtesy of Target
Shop This
Project 62
Fireplace Log Holder
$49.99
Courtesy of Target
Shop This
Project 62
4.5 Cup Ceramic French Press
$29.99
