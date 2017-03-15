Whether we're picking up something in a pinch or going in for a big haul, there's one superstore we always turn to: Target. Need a set of sheets that'll fit the twin XL mattress at your new dorm? Or a bag full of frozen hor d'oeuvres for your housewarming party? The friendly red-and-white-tinged aisles of your local branch have it all — and the beauty section is no exception.
Past the bananas, bikes, and HD TVs, you'll find aisles stocked to the brim with quality makeup, skin, and hair finds. But what makes the retailer different in the beauty department? Six brands exclusive only to Target shelves. To make your shopping experience that much more focused, we rounded up our favorite items from each brand. The best part: None of 'em will set you back more than $25. Check out the slides ahead, STAT.