7 Target Coats To Keep You Chic & Cozy This Fall

Fall is full of rituals, from leaf-peeping to scary movie marathons. We have another tradition we'd like to suggest adding to your annual autumnal observances: taking out your winter coats early. When it comes time to dust off Halloween decorations, that's your sign to conduct a thorough inventory check on your outerwear. Coats and jackets are exactly the type of clothing you should fish out from the dark corners of your closet before it even gets cold. That way, you're able to give your clothes some time to breathe (and also run them to the dry cleaners if needed). Any items that need to be replaced ore repaired can be noted, well ahead of unexpected dips in temperatures.
If you do need to stock up, Target is one of our top go-to destinations. There is a huge variety of styles and sizing to choose from, and prices are on the affordable side. Most importantly, the looks are super on trend, thanks to the retailer's ever-growing list of designer collaborations.
But with such a big inventory to sift through, it can be hard to locate that one coat that is exactly what you have been looking for. Ahead, we have selected seven of the cutest Target winter coats, from quilted jackets for crispy fall days to parkas and sherpa jackets for battling freezing snowstorms. Your winter wardrobe refresh just got so much easier.
Duffel coats are a type of outerwear that never goes out of fashion (just ask Paddington Bear, who has been wearing it for almost seven decades). We recommended investing in this navy one since the shade pretty much goes with anything. The baggy shape also means that you have plenty of room to layer sweaters, turtlenecks, and hoodies underneath.
An anorak jacket is a much-needed piece in your outerwear arsenal to keep you dry in the rain – and still look put-together. This beige number, with its classic silhouette and cinched belt, reminds us of Audrey Hepburn’s trench coat at the end of Breakfast At Tiffany’s.
We love a contrasting collar, and it’s exactly the stylish detail that makes this denim sherpa coat stand out. Major bonus points for the fact that it’s made of recycled materials.
Sometimes, a fuzzy overcoat is all you want to wear to stay cozy. This zipped sherpa jacket will look great with a simple jeans-and-a-T-shirt combo, and the color blocking will bring some much-needed brightness on dreary winter days.
This quilted jacket has a looser fit, making it yet another good option for layering if you need extra warmth. The contrasting stitching and hems elevate the whole design, and it looks way more expensive than it really is.
You can’t go wrong with wearing a plaid in the fall. This “shacket” – a hybrid between a shirt and jacket – is a great way to channel grungy chic. The grey and brown palette also means that it won't look too clash-y if you want to experiment with mixing patterns.
Everyone needs a cardigan-style jacket in their lives. You will be able to wear this black one for many years to come, thanks to the versatile color and soft and fleecy fabric.
