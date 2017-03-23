There are so many things to love about spring. Alfresco dining. Blossoming trees. New TV shows. And, for us, the opportunity to finally give our ankles some airtime, especially considering that we haven't ditched our socks in months. So with cropped hemlines top-of-mind, we teamed up with Target to create four fresh (and super-flattering) outfits using the retailer's stylish selection of cropped pants as our starting point.
Finally ready to mix up your work wardrobe this season? Or seeking cool-girl outfit inspiration for your next BFF's night out (or in)? Well this interactive video makes finding a spring look that suits your vibe and itinerary easier than ever. Just hit play and prepare to rock crop pants like a pro all season long.
