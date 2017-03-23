Story from Fashion

This Might Be The Most Versatile Spring Trend, Ever

Kelly Agnew
There are so many things to love about spring. Alfresco dining. Blossoming trees. New TV shows. And, for us, the opportunity to finally give our ankles some airtime, especially considering that we haven't ditched our socks in months. So with cropped hemlines top-of-mind, we teamed up with Target to create four fresh (and super-flattering) outfits using the retailer's stylish selection of cropped pants as our starting point.
Finally ready to mix up your work wardrobe this season? Or seeking cool-girl outfit inspiration for your next BFF's night out (or in)? Well this interactive video makes finding a spring look that suits your vibe and itinerary easier than ever. Just hit play and prepare to rock crop pants like a pro all season long.
Shop This Story
Merona
Printed Wide Leg Pant
$27.99
Mossimo
High-rise Flare Crop Jeans
$29.99
BaubleBar
Beaded Geometric Drop Earrings
$14.99
BaubleBar
Beaded Collar Necklace
$21.99
Sam & Libby
Mini Crossbody Handbag
$29.99
BaubleBar
Velvet Choker Necklace
$16.99
BaubleBar
Sugarfix By Baublebar™ Hoop Earrings
$9.99
Who What Wear
Velvet Hard Case Clutch
$24.99
Who What Wear
Moto Jacket
$44.99
Who What Wear
Ally Printed Satin Pumps
$37.99
Mossimo
Lace Trim Woven Cami
$17.99
BaubleBar
String Tassel Drop Earrings
$12.99
Merona
Women's Textured Tank Tops
$9.00
Who What Wear
Printed Trapezoid Top Handle
$34.99
Who What Wear
Slim Rib Mock Neck Sweater
$27.99
Mossimo
Floral Print Long Vest
$27.99
Merona
Marcella Low Block Heel Pumps
$27.99
Merona
Small Reversible Faux Leather Tote
$29.99
Who What Wear
Ally Microsuede Pumps
$34.99
Who What Wear
Shrunken Blazer
$39.99
Who What Wear
Long Sleeve Piped Bow Blouse
$27.99
Who What Wear
Carolina Double Band Block Heel Slide Sandals
$32.99
Gilligan & O'Malley
Women's Pajama Sets Peach Divine
$19.99
Merona
Printed Bomber Jacket
$29.99

