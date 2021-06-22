The Best Target Deals To Be Had During Prime Day

Target just unleashed its biggest bout of summer deals right in step with Amazon. The bullseye retailer's Prime Day alternative sale touches a packed selection of markdowns on big-name brands across home, tech, beauty, and fashion, that are set to simmer through tomorrow. We're talking deals on everything from that patio furniture set you've been eyeing to that flowy tiered dress you've been dreaming about flouncing around in. To get specific: shoppers can save up to 40% on outdoor furniture, rugs, and patio accessories; up to 35% off kitchen items; 30% off bedding, bath, rugs, and kids' home stock; 20% off women's swimsuits. This is just a small slice of everything on offer for 48 hours (and counting). More markdowns are being added as we type, so be sure to click back to shop our latest picks from Target's Deals Days event that we're lining up below.
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars and 77 reviews
The myth, the legend. Crest's top-rated whitening strips are a popular Amazon Prime Day pick, and Target's throwing their hat in the ring with a similar deal on the bestselling kit.
Reviewers say: "All the before and after pictures you see are true! I didn’t believe it either, but I got these as a gift and the results are so satisfying. Seriously, after just one use there was a noticeable difference. I thought results like this would be unattainable outside of a professional setting, but these little plastic strips make it look like I spent $200 at the dentist." — Alexis, Target Reviewer
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 ratings; 49 reviews.
If the problem is finding just-right summer boob support that doesn’t sacrifice swim style, then the answer is Kona Sol’s classic one-piece suit. Plus, with an offering of standard and plus sizing, you're sure to find your perfect fit.
Reviewers say: "[I] Bought the 14W and it’s amazing. [It has] Great support, coverage, and the color is really pretty. I’ve been struggling to find a one piece swimsuit this year that supports my post-two-breastfeeding-kids DDs and this does the trick!" — Emily, Target reviewer.
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars and 2,528 reviews
These hydrocolloid dots work overnight to draw out impurities from zits and prevent pick-prone people from popping.
Reviewers say: "They really work! I had a monster cystic knot that was persistent to all my efforts. Literally, 80% gone within a few hours. Which I’d known about these long ago." — Erica, Target reviewer
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars and 30 reviews
This three-piece set includes an accent table and two armchairs with cushions, perfect for your small-space patio, balcony, or porch area. The light brown pairs amazingly with any color accent pillow and rug. versatile and effortless, the set is also all-weather and rust-resistant so it'll last you through any season.
Reviewers say: "This set is perfect for a smaller balcony or patio area. It was SO easy to put together and the quality is impeccable!! 10/10 recommend." — bslate, Target reviewer.
Rating: 4.5 of out 5 stars; 6,572 reviews.
Why buy just a vacuum when you can get one that also washes your floors? The Bissell Crosswave works on any type of floor you have, from hardwood to tiles. Plus, it keeps the dirty water separate from the cleaning solution so you never have to worry about that. Perfect for those of us with smaller spaces with no room for both a vacuum and a mop.
Reviewers say: "[I] Love this tool! [It's] Easy to use, easy set up, easy break down, literally life changing!! We have wood floors and two dogs, and there is nothing better. Even my kids notice when I use it!! Haha. It does an excellent job, I wish I had found it sooner. You will not be disappointed!" — Bridget, Target reviewer.
Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 and 260 reviews
This bookcase is an amazing option for smaller spaces, its clean lines, and sleek design will open up your room. Featuring four shelves with wood backing on two of them, the design makes sure to let your products, decor, books, and all other knickknacks shine.
Reviewers say: "This bookshelf is very sturdy and easy to assemble. I’m 5ft and can reach the top shelf. The wood parts don’t look like the “fake” wood most other bookshelves have. [It's] Very natural." — Kristina, Target reviewer.
Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars and 146 reviews
Made out of 80% cotton and 20% recycled cotton, this breezy midi dress is perfect for a laid-back summer picnic. We're not only obsessed with the amazing color, but the tier dress trend is taking the season by storm and we can't get enough of it. And did we mention it has pockets?
Reviewers say: "Beautiful & comfortable summer dress, with pockets! Great fit! Can't wait to wear it out." — KiLe, Target reviewer.
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars and 601 reviews
Ideal for short to medium hair, this all-in-one dryer brush is every lazy girl's dream. It features 120 Flexalite bristles for a quick and painless detangling, as well as tourmaline ceramic and ionic technology to defrizz. 100 watts powerful to ensure salon-style blowouts from the comfort of your own home.
Reviewers say: "I normally use a blow dryer and brush to blow out my hair but this works miracles! I was able to blow dry my hair in sections in 30mins. My roots in the front need a little extra love but other than that no complaints!" — jam19298281, Target reviewer.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.