Tanya Taylor's fall '13 presentation may only be the designer's third collection but this newcomer already has a fair amount of clout. Showing her second-ever fall collection, Taylor quite literally tailored her eclectic-femme aesthetic into a line of chic separates that will appeal to the girl looking for sharp silhouettes without all the stuffiness. Taylor incorporates old-school touches into the finishings of her blazers and dresses while maintaining an incredibly modern, youthful vibe with the styling. This latest show demonstrates how the designer is growing in a more mature direction without losing her sense of whimsy.