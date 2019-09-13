So, Is Netflix’s Tall Girl Really That Problematic?

Ultimately though, the issue with Tall Girl isn’t so much what it says, but how it says it. The Tall Girl in question is Jodi (Ava Michelle), a young woman struggling with body issues related to her size. The kids at school — save for best friends Fareeda (Anjelika Washington, who should really be carrying a movie of her own) and Dunkelman (a charming Griffin Gluck) — constantly taunt her about her height, and her parents aren’t much better. Her father (Steve Zahn) is particularly unhelpful, going as far as to suggest hormone therapy for his 3-year-old daughter to stunt her growth in a flashback. And it doesn’t help that her older sister Harper (Sabrina Carpenter) is a professional beauty queen, a handy foil everyone can compare Jodi to. All in all, Jodi’s unhappy and not optimistic about the future. That changes, however, with the arrival of Stig (Luke Eisner), a Swedish exchange student whose just as tall and blonde as she is! Could he be the solution to her woes?

