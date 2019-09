, 25, a 6'4 socialite and blogger Strangers on the street feel compelled to tell me I’m "a waste of height" when my answer of not being an athlete doesn't satisfy them. I live in NYC so I encounter many people on the street, and about one in five has something to say. Men will say "We’re all the same height lying down" and short women will beg me to give them a few inches. Growing up in a small town in Connecticut, there were no other girls nearly as tall as me. My brother’s friends would announce me as "The Big Show" [a famous wrestler] when I would walk into a room. It was pretty tough. All throughout middle school and high school I had that "tall girl slouch" and just kind of shrank myself so I didn’t feel so tall. Thankfully as I grew older and started dating, I found that my height was one of my greatest attributes. Men thought my long legs and statuesque body were beautiful.If I could give any advice to tall women feeling insecure it would be to never shrink yourself for anybody. Always be proud of who you are and how you were made, and everybody will reciprocate that same energy.