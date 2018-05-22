4 of 6

Kristy Narkunas, 37, is a 6'5 licensed massage therapist



I was recently in the queue at the shops and I saw someone step up next to me and just stand there looking at me. When I looked to see why this person was standing with his face less than 18 inches from mine, an 80-year-old man, approximately three inches shorter than me, asked "How’s the weather up there?" I glanced at him and went back to my transaction. He continued to stand there and then explain to me why he asked that, as if I missed the point of his question: "Because, you see, I was hoping to get a forecast." I just took a moment to stare off into the distance and find a sigh from about three miles deep into my body.