With all the pomp and circumstance that Fashion Week can bring, it was quite refreshing that Tabitha Simmons kept her fall '13 presentation so beautifully simplistic. While the same may not always apply to her eye-catching shoes (pearl embellishments and iridescent fabrics are beautiful, yes—but simple, not so much), yesterday's debut at Milk Studios allowed us to truly appreciate each pair.
The fall designs were in no short supply of spark. The most eye-catching pairs included red, sparkling details and lace-patterned leather that covered sky-high stilettos, in addition to a collection of just-above-the-ankle booties in blocked colors and fabrics. And following in the same theme of other designs we've already spotted this week, we can assume that the sharp pointed-toe is having a much-welcomed moment in the spotlight. While our current footwear of choice is a bit more rubbery and cumbersome than those of CFDA-winning Simmons', we have a feeling the ice can't possibly stand the heat of these hot steppers.