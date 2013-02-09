The fall designs were in no short supply of spark. The most eye-catching pairs included red, sparkling details and lace-patterned leather that covered sky-high stilettos, in addition to a collection of just-above-the-ankle booties in blocked colors and fabrics. And following in the same theme of other designs we've already spotted this week, we can assume that the sharp pointed-toe is having a much-welcomed moment in the spotlight. While our current footwear of choice is a bit more rubbery and cumbersome than those of CFDA-winning Simmons', we have a feeling the ice can't possibly stand the heat of these hot steppers.