The One Fall Staple That Literally Nobody Needs

We're all about the one piece, five ways . But, what about a piece that's meant to be worn three, even five ways, but is stripped of its multiplicity? Enter: the Sweater Cape Scarf . Three totally sensible items — the sweater, the cape, and the scarf — seemingly rolled into one, but, in reality, can only be worn decoratively around the neck.Don’t get us wrong, we love pushing boundaries and flipping the bird to fashion rules . But, to be duped by the promise of three cold-weather essentials for the price of one? Now, that's nonsensical. (And, also, kind of mean.) Let's take a closer look: As the item's description says, you can “wear it as a cape or a scarf.” But, hold up — what if you want to wear it as a sweater? Well, you're out of luck. While the Sweater Cape Scarf is indeed sweater-like in shape and look, it cannot actually function as one. We repeat: You cannot put a torso in that bad boy.Sure, we get that a non-sweater could produce a cleaner look when tied around your neck — a problem surely familiar to country club frequenters. But, we can’t help but wonder why we can't just pluck a non-bulky sweater from our closet, throw it across our shoulders (as a sweater or a cape, of course ), and call it a day, like we have been for so long. Really, is a sweater-shaped scarf that you can't even wear as a sweater...necessary? We think not.Camel Sweater Cape Scarf, $57, available at Front Row Shop