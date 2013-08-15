We've been lucky enough to travel to some really beautiful places. Though these trips were intended for simple pleasures, some of them ended up being the source of major inspiration for a project or story. That very experience is what's inspired the new Swarovski x Shourouk collaboration.
Swarovski's creative director Nathalie Colin not only wanted to draw inspiration from her travels to China, the Himalayas, India, and Venice for the next collection, but she also wanted to include the perspective of famed jewelry designer Shourouk. With Shourouk's reinterpretation of Colin's stopover in India, the pair have created the Secret Treasures capsule collection for fall/winter '13 and '14. Of the collection, Colin says, "I chose the designer Shourouk because her style is unique, innovative, feminine, rich, colorful, and opulent." Funny, those are the same exact words we had in mind. Click through to see the gorgeous earrings, necklaces, rings, and bracelets we simply can't stop staring at.