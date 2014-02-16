New York-based jewelry designer Susan Alexandra calls her fall '14 line "The Antidepressant Collection." And, sure enough, it's almost impossible not to smile when looking at it — from the doll-hand pewter necklaces on neon rope chains to the thin bracelets decorated with daisies and evil eyes to the bright bangles with giant, oversized gems.
Click on to see Alexandra's eye-poppingly colorful lookbook, which features her jewelry nestled among exotic fruits and tropical flowers. Photographed by the mega-talented Leslie Kirchhoff, it's a true, cornucopia-style feast for the eyes — and possibly the greatest cure for seasonal affective disorder that isn't, you know, actual sunshine.