Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, my parents set the standard very early on that they expected me to go to college. Neither of my parents has more than a high school diploma so I know they always wanted more for me and my sister. I took college credits when I reached my junior year of high school and by the time I graduated, I had about a year's worth of college credits. I received a full-ride scholarship to a local college that I used for one year before transferring to a large in-state university. I was there for two-and-a-half years and graduated a semester before my classmates. As mentioned, my first year of school was paid for by scholarship and my parents covered the rest of my tuition expenses besides my last semester of school. I paid for my final semester with money earned from my summer internship. While at school, my parents covered all of my expenses. I took summer classes every year (14-16 credits worth) so they never pushed me to get a job in school.