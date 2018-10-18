7 a.m. — I get to the train and miss it by 30 seconds, so now have to wait nine minutes, which feels like an eternity. The train is packed today, but I manage to find a seat. I pull out my phone and read theSkimm. One of my coworkers recommended it, and it's such an easy way to get a synopsis of the daily news without all the BS. We pull up to a stop and the conductor comes over the intercom. I have headphones in so I can't hear anything, but usually they say we will be sitting for a few minutes. The doors remain open for a solid 10 minutes before they come on the intercom again to say that someone is on the tracks at the next stop. Sadly, it is not uncommon for this to happen a few times a month. I've never been this close to it, though, so it's kind of scary. After another 10 minutes or so, they make everyone get off the train so it can turn around. I get off the train panicking because my office is 12 miles outside the city and the highway sucks on Fridays.