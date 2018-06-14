Hollywood Can't Get Enough Of This Sunny Summer Makeup Trend

This time last year, we had our sights set on sunset eyes, the Hollywood makeup trend that saw eyelids painted with fiery ombré shades. Now, we're gunning for the 2018 upgrade: sunset makeup, which frees the look from tiny real estate on the lids and spreads the love to the rest of the face, too.
By combining a vibrant lip color in shades of bougainvillea, hot coral, or orange-red with eyeshadows and liners in sunny yellow, marigold, or copper, the color-changing aspects of a spectacular sunset are represented without looking garish. On paper, going for such bright shades on the lips and eyes may seem like entirely too much, but clown comparisons are kept far off the table by using a wash of tinted color on lids to balance bold lips, or tapping deeper shades for night.
As for finding the right color combination for your skin tone? Makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan (who has recently created variations on the look for Lucy Hale, Zoey Deutch, and Ella Purnell) has got your back: “Those with cool- and fair-toned skin can try raspberry and berry shades on lips to warm up the skin tone with copper on the eyes,” she says. “Those with olive skin tones look great in orange undertones and true reds with bronze on the eyes. If you have tan or deeper skin and neutral undertones, you are blessed with being able to pick from the whole spectrum. Just have fun trying different shades to find the right one for you.”
We tried our own hand at the easily-duped trend for a recent party by pairing the glittery Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Lucky (used as a liner and shadow) with Bite Beauty The Lip Pencil in 080, a bright poppy red — and reveled in the compliments. Our favorite part? We only had to carry two skinny pencils that night for touch ups: Talk about encapsulating the ease of summer. See how celebrities like Amber Heard and Katherine Langford are wearing the trend, ahead, and prepare to bask in the afterglow.