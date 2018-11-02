This L.A. Makeup Trend Is Going To Be Huge — Here's How To Pull It Off

Falling somewhere between the simple, pretty wearability of the floating crease and the too-extra-to-function glitter-boobs phenomenon on the hierarchy of Instagram trends, yellow eyeshadow is a tricky look to pull off — but that hasn't stopped makeup artists and red-carpet regulars alike from making it work in the real world, even when the camera lens is reversed and the VSCO filter is gone. Suddenly, the unusual hue is everywhere, and it looks damn good on stars like Yara Shahidi and Margot Robbie.
But how can the average person without a skilled MUA on speed-dial master the trend? We enlisted celebrity-favorite makeup artists Emily Cheng, Pati Dubroff, and Nicole Chew to share their secrets to nailing the look, and their best tips for helping us try it at home. Ahead, the expert-approved tricks for rocking yellow eyeshadow without looking jaundiced...