Hollywood Can't Get Enough Of This Sunny Summer Makeup Trend

As for finding the right colour combination for your skin tone? Makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan (who has recently created variations on the look for Lucy Hale, Zoey Deutch, and Ella Purnell) has got your back: “Those with cool- and fair-toned skin can try raspberry and berry shades on lips to warm up the skin tone with copper on the eyes,” she says. “Those with olive skin tones look great in orange undertones and true reds with bronze on the eyes. If you have tan or deeper skin and neutral undertones, you are blessed with being able to pick from the whole spectrum. Just have fun trying different shades to find the right one for you.”