There's Finally A Sunscreen That Makes Dark Skin Look Incredible

Melanin might provide a little more protection against UV damage, but you're mistaken if you think the color of your skin exempts you from needing sun protection. Many women of color opt out of sunscreen because of the sticky white residue, which can make your skin look more gray than glowing. But now, California native Shontay Lundy has created Black Girl Sunscreen — which might just be the answer to everyone's prayers.
"I believe it’s the best sunscreen for POC. It feels lightweight, moisturizing, has a natural finish, and leaves absolutely no white cast or stickiness," Reddit user khaleesidee wrote recently. "It sinks in the skin in a minute or so and feels smooth but not silicone-y. It is basically like putting on a very lightweight moisturizer. It does not peel either. I’m absolutely in love, and I highly recommend it!"
Advertisement
Available for $19 at BLK + GRN, Black Girl Sunscreen is a paraben-free, fragrance-free SPF 30 moisturizer. It is made without oxybenzone, which is the chemical in sun cream that has been linked to the decline of our coral reefs. Although BGS contains natural ingredients such as aloe leaf, carrot oil, avocado oil, cocoa butter, and jojoba, it is not chemical-free; avobenzone and homosalate are listed as main active ingredients. Avobenzone protects from UVA rays, which cause premature ageing and skin cancer, while homosalate absorbs UVB rays, associated with DNA damage.
"My 'aha' moment came from a feeling of being underwhelmed by the lack of products on the market for people of color," Lundy writes on the brand's site. "I started looking for a solution and discovered that there were natural ingredients that could boost melanin production, offer proper UV protection, and be fully absorbed by our skin. BGS should be used as an everyday facial moisturizer as it addresses protection against UVA/UVB rays, damage to the skin, and premature aging."
Finally, a melanin-loving sunscreen that protects and moisturizes your skin without any ashy, white after-effect. Try Black Girl Sunscreen for a healthy summer glow — and help save our coral reefs while you're at it.
Advertisement