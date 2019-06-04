How To Cop Summer's Hottest Trends Before Everyone Else

There are certain telltale signs that a sunnier, seasonal shift is afoot: warm light flooding your apartment from the moment you wake up until well into the evening; Friday productivity promptly taking a nosedive at 3 p.m.; rosé bottles suddenly sitting front and center at your local wine spot. Every year, these familiar stirrings spark the same questions: 1) "What time is too early to duck out of work?" and 2) "What am I going to wear?"