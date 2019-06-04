How To Cop Summer's Hottest Trends Before Everyone Else

There are certain telltale signs that a sunnier, seasonal shift is afoot: warm light flooding your apartment from the moment you wake up until well into the evening; Friday productivity promptly taking a nosedive at 3 p.m.; rosé bottles suddenly sitting front and center at your local wine spot. Every year, these familiar stirrings spark the same questions: 1) "What time is too early to duck out of work?" and 2) "What am I going to wear?"
While we don't have the authority to send you home from work early, we can help you solve the issue of what to wear this summer. Ahead, we've joined forces with Macy's to show off our favorite seasonal trends that you're going to want to have on your radar — or, more accurately, in your closet — styled by none other than members of #MacysStyleCrew. Click through to discover (and shop) the styles you're about to see everywhere.
Color Carnival
Sporting happy-go-lucky colors is your most efficient means of sartorially standing out this summer. Rock a verdant button-up midi-dress with statement sleeves and a clavicle-bearing cut for a one-and-done look that delivers when it comes to eye-catching impact. To finish, throw on strappy nude sandals for footwear that won't clash with your color mood.
As seen on @wangwithit.
The "Memories Of Sleepaway Camp" Vintage Tee
It's confirmed: The comfy, tie-dye tee is making its way out of your PJ drawer and into the streets this season. Dress up a colorful T-shirt by French-tucking it into complementary pastel pants for a look that's both effortlessly cool and totally unique. And if you just so happen to wear the same shirt to bed that night, too, don't worry: Your secret's safe with us.
As seen on @catkeanee.
Blanc Slate
An all-white ensemble is a fresh look in its own right, but it's also the ideal canvas for adding unexpected pops of color, courtesy of your outerwear or accessories. Drape a lemon-yellow moto jacket over your shoulders to add extra intrigue to a feminine eyelet tank and cropped white skinny jeans. Top it all off with a trendy clear tote bag and go. We'll leave you with one simple warning: Beware of coffee spills.
As seen on @cynthsk.
Relaxed Shorts
A really great romper can make a statement the second you walk into a room — and this season, we're mad for loose-fit one-pieces. Opt for a romper (or a matching short-and-jacket comb0), and cinch the built-in belt to give a softly fitted shape — so different from restrictive denim cutoffs. Top off the look with chunky platform sneakers for a playful finish that feels fresh for summer.
As seen on @themichellekunz.