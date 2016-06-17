19 Summer Skin-Care Picks From Hollywood's Top Aestheticians

When most of us think of summer skin woes, it's that grimy, heat-fueled skin congestion — and the zits that follow — that comes to mind. But leave it to a group of Hollywood skin pros to look even deeper to identify other sticky skin situations, such as sun-fueled hyperpigmentation and water sports. And as for retinol? It becomes even more complicated under clear skies. In short, the very things that make summer the happiest season on Earth are what can also make for some pretty challenging skin issues.
Which is why we’ve tapped L.A.’s A-list aestheticians (who tend to the pristine skin of Jessica Alba, Chrissy Teigen, and Charlize Theron, among other award-winning names) to help us target the very skin concerns that come with surf, sun, and sweat.
In the following slideshow, you'll find out the very products they recommend for Hollywood’s most radiant faces. Because if you can’t get an appointment with some of the top aestheticians in the game, then you might as well go for the next best thing: face time with their ultimate skin-care products.
Say hello to your Hollywood-approved skin-care regimen, ahead.