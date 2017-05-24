10 Nail Art Ideas For Your Island Vacation — Or Just Summer Friday

In the summer, anything goes. Sleeping around gets nicely rebranded as "having summer flings." Drinking in the middle of the day becomes "participating in summer Fridays." What is indecent exposure in February is marketed as the underbutt trend in July. It's all so European and freeing!
So why wouldn't you want to extend the same mentality down to your fingertips with nail art that serves one purpose and one purpose only: pure, unadulterated fun. Ahead, the pineapples, palm fronds, and discotheque flowers we'll be painting on until daylight saving time ends.