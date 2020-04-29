Story from Food & Drinks

8 Subscription Boxes To Get Your Mom This Mother’s Day

Hannah Rimm
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Mother's Day is right around the corner, which means we're all starting the scramble to find the perfect gift for our moms. While we could go with the classic one-off floral arrangement or a gift card to her favorite spa for whenever the heck it opens up again, this year we're focusing on gifts that keep on giving — even if we're stuck at home. While we are living in a world of uncertainty that keeps us from visiting our mothers, we can brighten their days for months to come with the perfect subscription box (delivered with no-contact delivery, of course). Plus, once we do get out of quarantine they'll be able to share all the goodies you sent, so it's truly a win-win.
Ahead, our favorite subscription boxes and services to gift your mom this year for (stay at home) Mother's Day.

More from Living

R29 Original Series