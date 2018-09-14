We've got great news for your feet: There's a sneaker style for every outfit. If you're not fully convinced that the gym-favorite shoe works for any sartorial situation, let R29's senior fashion editor Alyssa Coscarelli prove it to you. Wearing her favorite selections from ALDO's fall line, the style-savvy pro demonstrates how sneakers not only provide major comfort but can also seriously elevate your fall aesthetic. Think: a '70s-inspired corduroy suit paired with cool maroon sneakers, a lime-green statement jacket with crisp white kicks, and a little black dress like you've never seen it before — with wild (in a really good way) cheetah-print platforms. Watch how it goes down in the video above, and get ready to tie up those laces all season long.
