The Super Blue Moon In Aquarius Is No Time To Sit On The Sidelines

Summer ‘24 is bringing the heat! And we’re not just talking about the weather! The rare sturgeon super blue moon in Aquarius is making waves on August 19, urging us to re-envision our goals and reshape our futures. According to our calculations, the last super blue moon in Aquarius occurred on August 10 2014, making this lunation rare and exceptional. Gaze upon the moon and manifest your desires! You might find that the stars and planets hold the answers to the questions you've been pondering and reflecting upon.
In August 2014, what concepts were you imagining and wanting to bring to life? Did you want to join forces with like-minded people or to rebel against the status quo? This is the second telling of the hopes and aspirations from that time. Reinforcing individuality and authenticity is essential: We’ve been trying to liberate ourselves from past trauma and pain, to have creative breakthroughs and to heighten our self-worth. We can augment our present situations by reassessing the events that unfolded 10 years ago.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
A blue moon transpires when there are two full moons in 29.5 days. Since the last full moon was on July 21, we have days for a blue moon to ensue. And no, the moon isn't actually blue — although it can sometimes appear that way due to natural disasters such as volcanic eruptions and forest fires. We use the phrase “once in a blue moon” as a metaphor to mean something that is highly unlikely or only happens rarely, just like getting two full moons in one calendar month. The super moon occurs when the moon is perigee to Earth (perigee is the technical term for proximity). When this happens, the moon appears bigger and brighter. Earthlings feel deeper emotions and the tides are more intense due to the moon's gravitational pull. Since all living beings are mainly composed of water, we get affected by lunar vibes like those of the super blue moon.
The lunation is in the sign of Aquarius, who is associated with innovation, progress and group efforts, and is in aspect to Mercury, who's retrograde in Leo, and Uranus in Taurus. Combining the three fixed planets (moon in Aquarius, sun in Leo, Mercury retrograde in Leo, and Uranus in Taurus) forces us to take action. This isn't a time to sit on the sidelines and watch matters unfold. We will speak up about humanitarian issues to bring change to the world. If there is a cause that you're drawn to on an individual level, the super blue moon will push you to advocate for that cause.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The super blue moon allows us to explore new and novel ideologies. As Mercury is currently moonwalking, it may bring conflict with others when we’re on our soapboxes. Find ways to understand the philosophy and ideas of others — mainly by keeping an open mind. We don't have to agree with the opinions of others; however, we shouldn't argue with them because that creates unnecessary noise and stands in the way of our points being heard. Expressing yourself with a calm demeanor could transform people’s views. Once they comprehend your standpoints, altering their perspectives will be easier.
Three mutable signs (Venus in Virgo, Jupiter in Gemini, and Saturn retrograde in Pisces) form an energetic knot on August 19. These fraught connections push us to break free from the past and move forward with the times. We want to explore more evolved ways of reasoning and search the universe for answers. Finding different modalities of thinking through group endeavors can start a positive revolution for and by the people.
The super blue moon in Aquarius is the climax of the recent upheaval we’ve been facing. With the comet Chiron, retrograde in Aries, in play we can heal the world. We can change and rebuild the planet one step at a time. Practicing compassion, empathy and benevolence will help us on our quest — so put your best foot forward and show others how to love each other and fight for their beliefs. Remember, now is not the time to be silent. Take a stand!
You can be your own astrologer and find personal meaning in the lunation by following this cosmic advice: If you're wondering how the super blue moon will affect you, look at your birth chart. The houses that Aquarius, Scorpio and Sagittarius rule and the location of your moon sign will be the most impacted. Why? You always want to look at your moon sign and placement during major lunations because it anchors how you'll feel. Pay attention to the house ruled by the sign Aquarius to see the focal point of the super blue moon. The fixed signs in the mix do not include Scorpio so that house will take a hit, too. Also, Sagittarius isn't included in the activated mutable energies, which is why it's vital. Then you can create your personal super blue moon story and know what to manifest. You got this!