The Super Blue Moon In Aquarius Is No Time To Sit On The Sidelines

You can be your own astrologer and find personal meaning in the lunation by following this cosmic advice: If you're wondering how the super blue moon will affect you, look at your birth chart. The houses that Aquarius, Scorpio and Sagittarius rule and the location of your moon sign will be the most impacted. Why? You always want to look at your moon sign and placement during major lunations because it anchors how you'll feel. Pay attention to the house ruled by the sign Aquarius to see the focal point of the super blue moon. The fixed signs in the mix do not include Scorpio so that house will take a hit, too. Also, Sagittarius isn't included in the activated mutable energies, which is why it's vital. Then you can create your personal super blue moon story and know what to manifest. You got this!