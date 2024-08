The Super Blue Moon In Aquarius Is No Time To Sit On The Sidelines

A blue moon transpires when there are two full moons in 29.5 days. Since the last full moon was on July 21 , we have days for a blue moon to ensue. And no, the moon isn't actually blue — although it can sometimes appear that way due to natural disasters such as volcanic eruptions and forest fires. We use the phrase “once in a blue moon” as a metaphor to mean something that is highly unlikely or only happens rarely, just like getting two full moons in one calendar month. The super moon occurs when the moon is perigee to Earth (perigee is the technical term for proximity). When this happens, the moon appears bigger and brighter. Earthlings feel deeper emotions and the tides are more intense due to the moon's gravitational pull. Since all living beings are mainly composed of water, we get affected by lunar vibes like those of the super blue moon.