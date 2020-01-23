1 p.m. — I am already worn down, and it is absolutely FREEZING outside, so me and the woman I am partnered with decide to treat ourselves to Starbucks since we won't be able to venture all the way back home. I am pleasantly surprised by how nice she is and end the day with a new friend. I cut off contact with my best friend last summer because of some pretty horrific things that she did, so I definitely had a hole in my life where she used to be, plus the emotional toll of what happened still lingers. That makes it even more refreshing to meet someone I click with now. We eat our packed lunches at Starbucks and I order a new drink on I see, a cocoa cloud macchiato and a piece of the lemon loaf that I could eat every day. I top up my card and use stars for the lemon loaf. $10