Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

There was always an expectation for me to obtain an undergraduate degree and my parents made it clear that as long as I attended a relatively affordable institution, they would pay for it. None of the universities in-state had a strong program in the area I wanted to study (journalism), so we agreed that I would work hard to get scholarships if I was to go out-of-state. I ended up going to a private art school in a large city. Tuition and fees were about $22,000 per year and half of my tuition was covered by merit scholarships from my university. I am extremely privileged that my parents made it a priority to create and contribute to a college fund for me, which had accumulated about $35,000 by the time I started college. I also entered college with nearly a year's worth of AP and Dual Enrollment credits and was able to graduate in three years. Throughout those three years, I worked and paid half of my rent while my dad sent me money to cover the other half, as well as groceries. I studied abroad through Semester at Sea during my last year, which was extremely expensive, but I received scholarships and a work-study fellowship through the program and only owed $5,000 for the semester abroad (instead of the $24,000 ticket price). Since it was part of my undergraduate education and I was on track to graduate in three years, my father offered to take out a loan and pay the minimum payments to cover the deficit.